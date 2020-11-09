Reeva Steenkamp's parents: What they've said about her tragic death and Oscar Pistorius' sentence Reeva was killed in 2013

On 14 February 2013, 29-year-old model and TV presenter Reeva Steenkamp was tragically killed by former athlete Oscar Pistorius in an attack that shocked that world.

Blessed with both beauty and brains, Reeva was also a law graduate and had dreams of becoming a legal advocate and using her growing public profile to set up refuges for victims of domestic violence, when her life was cut short.

In 2014, and two years before the athlete's final sentencing, for a world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Reeva's mum and dad June and Barry Steenkamp opened up on the dramatic impact the devastating loss of their daughter on Valentine's Day 2013 had on their lives.

June told HELLO! at the time: "I feel her presence and talk to her all the time." The loss of his beloved daughter took a severe toll on the health of Reeva's father Barry, who was unable to attend court as a result and suffered a stroke in 2014.

Reflecting on Reeva's three-month relationship with the sprinter known as the 'Blade Runner', Barry told HELLO! that he wished he could have intervened and persuaded his daughter to end it.

"If I'd known what I know now, I would have attempted to stop the relationship. Reeva wouldn't have liked me for attempting to interfere, but as it turned out she would have thanked me in the end."

In October 2014, when Oscar was initially sentenced to five-years for culpable homicide, June Steenkamp told HELLO! moments after the trial ended in South Africa that it was "the best sentence we could have expected."

"We're not looking for vengeance or for him to get hurt; we're just happy because he's going to be punished for what he's done. He may come out early on good behaviour, but by the time he's served that time, it will have taught him that he can't go around doing things like that.

"I believe Oscar expected to go to prison," continued June, who attended every day of the court case. "He was almost resigned to what was coming. It was obvious in the court from his manner; he was calm and wasn't performing. We're glad it's over and we're both satisfied."

June also opened up about how she planned to move into the future without her beloved daughter, by carrying on with Reeva's wishes of setting up a refuge for abused women, and calling it The Reeva Foundation in her name.

"Oscar Pistorius took away the chance for her to do so much good. So I'm going to devote my life to it on her behalf. In this way, her dream will come true and her name will live on forever.

"I'll be busy making this happen and helping the women who Reeva wanted to rescue," she said. "In this way we'll keep Reeva's name alive."

In December 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned Oscar's culpable homicide verdict and found him guilty of murder and in July 2016 was sentenced to six years in prison for murder.

After an appeal by the state for a longer prison sentence arose, Oscar's term was more than doubled to 15 years with time served counting towards the sentence leaving 13 years and five months.

