Oti Mabuse made sure she paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband Marius Iepure in honour of their sixth wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a rare picture with her love, the Strictly Come Dancing star gushed: "Six years today and I love you more and more each time the sun rises, happy anniversary @mariusiepure you and you and only you make me."

However Oti's sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, questioned the date as she thought it was their eight-year anniversary instead. "Six years I thought eight years," she commented, adding: "Congratulations lol still going to check my timeline."

Oti, 30, rarely speaks about her private life in public, however, she will occasionally give a glimpse into her relationship with her husband - who she married in 2014.

Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but hails from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, but he has never landed a pro dancer role on the BBC show.

Oti shared this snap with her husband

In a previous interview with the Guardian, Oti gushed about the early days of their romance. "When I switched from engineering to dancing, Marius was the first guy that I started dancing with," she said. "We competed together, ended up dating, and then we got engaged.

"We got married five years ago in Denmark in the countryside," she added. "We chose a country we thought would be special - I had never been."

Meanwhile, Marius has previously joked about the so-called Strictly curse to the Daily Mail, saying: "I've heard about the Strictly curse, but it doesn't bother me one bit. I simply can't afford to get a divorce so it's not going to happen."

