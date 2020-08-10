Oti Mabuse's 30th birthday cake and doughnut tower have to be seen to be believed Delicious!

Happy belated birthday to Oti Mabuse! The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion celebrated the big 3-0 over the weekend, and naturally, her family, friends and fans pulled out all the stops. Oti took to Instagram to share photos from her gargantuan feast at home and we can confirm – she was indeed spoilt rotten.

The dancer was gifted an incredible, mouthwatering doughnut tower from a fan and just looking at the photos is making us hungry.

The display was arranged on three different tiers and featured colourful doughnuts slathered with icing and sprinkles. Oti was also treated to a decadent chocolate and vanilla cake that was decorated with sweets, pretzels and finished with a champagne bottle topper.

The birthday girl's home was decked out with all kinds of decorations, including streamers, pink and white balloons and large Happy Birthday and 30 rose gold balloons. Her older sister and Strictly judge, Motsi Mabuse, arranged a surprise virtual video call for Oti and her friends and family around the world, including her native South Africa.

Oti was treated to colourful doughnuts slathered with icing and sprinkles

Speaking about her celebrations, Oti wrote on Instagram: "It's the big day!!! The big 30 woke up this morning with the biggest smile feeling happy and so grateful for everything and everyone in my life truly happy from my soul and excited for this chapter in my life!

"Then topped up by a surprise zoom call with all my family and friends made so happy and emotional planned by @motsimabuse even if my mom @dudu_mabuse took over the call but I appreciate it and you all so much!!!! #thirtythirty I wish you all a splendid day."

She was also sent a showstopping birthday cake

Over on her own page, Motsi marked her sister's birthday with an adorable throwback photo of Oti as a child blowing out some candles. "There she is Our Lion!!! She roars so loud that you can hear it beyond, she shines so bright that it might blind you, but is it not what you wanted from Mandela's children?? For them to rise and so they will rise!!! Happy birthday Lion!!

"Keep that fire burning, keep chasing your dreams! Keep growing! You know where you can come to refuel & ignite that fire because for us you will always be our Last Born!!! We will always be there for you @dudu_mabuse @phemelom @pmmabuse Happy Birthday Otlile Mabuse !!! P.s don't ask what happened to the cake."

