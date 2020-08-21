Oti Mabuse reveals idyllic morning ritual with husband Marius Iepure The Strictly star has been married since 2016

Oti Mabuse revealed she and her husband Marius Iepure have developed a new morning ritual that she wouldn't want to do with anyone else – yoga!

The Strictly star posted on her Instagram Stories on Friday, admitting she has adopted a new routine that has "made a difference" to how she starts her days.

Captioning a photo of herself, Oti wrote: "Finally found a morning ritual that I love and can stick to. @downdogapp has made a difference to my mornings, with great yoga, Barr exercises that are challenging and exciting to try."

She added: "Ashtanga is my favourite. Thank you @jesskhanlee introducing it to me, next year this time I'll be levitating like a boss."

The pro dancer then shared a cute snap of her and Marius, revealing he too has taken on his wife's new routine.

Oti Mabuse and Marius have been married since 2016

Oti continued: "And I love to do it with my partner in crime. Every day we try to do something that centres (us) together as a team," before jokily poking fun at her soppy post, adding: "PS: @jesskhanlee I know, it's a couple post. EUW. Hate those."

Oti will soon have less free time on her hands as she gears up to return to the Strictly dancefloor. Before that though, she'll get to reminisce about her 2019 win with Kelvin Fletcher.

Oti and Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly in 2019

BBC bosses recently revealed that, alongside a shortened version of the beloved Christmas show, they would air a look back at the best of the finals, which will celebrate the finalists and their stunning routines over the years.

There will also be three more episodes celebrating favourite moments from the show, including the nation's favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals and Blackpool.

The synopsis reads: "Each special will see the fab four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, as well as all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests, reminisce about the iconic dances, the high-octane group numbers and the standout moments."

