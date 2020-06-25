Oti Mabuse cosies up for a kiss with husband during idyllic day trip The professional dancers have been married since 2016

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure enjoyed the most glorious day out, heading towards the UK's coastline for an adventurous hike by some cliffs. Taking to her Instagram Stories to document their idyllic trip, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a series of stunning photos with her husband – including one of Marius giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"What a beautiful person," Oti simply wrote across the image alongside a white heart. The couple, who have been married since 2016, were also joined by some fellow dancers, Strictly choreographer Tommy Frazen and Jess Khan-Lee. "Had the absolute best day," explained Oti. "But this [view of sunset] tops it off. It's perfect, isn't it? With the best company."

WATCH: Oti Mabuse and husband Marius share some exciting news

Meanwhile, during the ongoing lockdown, Oti and Marius have been hosting a series of virtual dance classes (for both children and adults). During a recent chat with HELLO!, the TV star revealed working on the project in quarantine together has had major benefits for their relationship.

"We have to come up with new choreography and we have a laugh," she explained. "We see each other's silly sides. We've never had to do kids Disney-themed choreography before - everything has been very serious – but this has brought out our funny sides."

Oti and Marius posed for this lovely snap

Oti also confessed that working together as a pair has brought her closer to her husband Marius. "We're cooking together because of the cooking classes in the festival," she added. "He's doing my make-up, I'm doing his make-up, we're working out together, we're doing yoga together. We're doing what we can to stay positive. I'm lucky that I get to isolate with my husband, but some people only have their phones or laptops."

