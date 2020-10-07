We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Congratulations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing pro, Oti Mabuse. The South African dancer has written her very first children's book – aptly titled Dance with Oti.

The TV star took to Instagram to thank her family and friends for their support, but most of all her husband Marius Iepure, who acted as her sounding board, often at three o'clock in the morning!

Posing with her latest achievement, Oti exclaimed: "I actually can't believe I'm holding it in my hands!!!!! Being in lockdown we had so much time to think, to reflect, to write and you prepare ourselves for the unknown.

"And I feel so filled with gratitude that @walkerbooksuk have been so open hearted to allow me to write, @samara_hardy for beautiful illustrations, @antonyread and @lauransinclair for being absolute rockstars and my husband @mariusiepure who's been a massive support through all my ideas at 3am in the morning and my family who inspire and motivate me... oh wow! #feelingblessed #dancewithoti #dancebook #kidsbooks #learntodance."

Oti posed with her first children's book

Marius, meanwhile, shared the same image of his wife and proudly wrote on Instagram: "A kids dance book! ... after Latin American and ballroom dance techniques that's my next book I'm going to read. Another dream come true for my baby, so exciting #firstbook #dancewithoti #proudhusband #dreamscometrue."

In another post which gave fans a close-up look at the vibrant cover, Oti explained the plot, writing: "Dance with Oti is such an exciting book, all about kids coming together for their first dance class and shows no matter what we could all have fun dancing."

Dance with Oti, £12.99, Amazon

The book's official synopsis details the different children in Oti's dance class, including "Naira who is SUPER excited to get started" and "Gan who is feeling a little worried about joining in". It continues: "But in the middle of their dance routine, an unexpected visitor disrupts the class. Not to fear, Oti is here! Soon they are back on track, getting ready for the performance of their lives."

The £12.99 book is available to pre-order on Amazon now but won't be released until June 2021.

