Kris Jenner transforms appearance in sweet photo with Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope The famous momager got into the party spirit with the rest of her famous family

Kris Jenner is renowned for her iconic pixie cut and hasn't changed her hairstyle in many years.

However, the famous momager is a big fan of fancy dress, and went all out when it came to her granddaughter Dream's Disney-themed birthday party earlier in the month.

The reality star transformed her appearance for the special event, and made a rather convincing Snow White, complete with a black wig and her famous dress.

VIDEO: Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside her Hidden Hills mansion

Kris shared a photo of herself in character before heading out to the party, and posed alongside daughter Kourtney Kardashian and granddaughter Penelope, who were also dressed as popular Disney characters.

Kourtney was dressed up as The Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, while Beauty and the Beast fan Penelope looked adorable in a miniature Belle outfit.

Kris Jenner transformed into Snow White for Dream's Disney-themed party

The mother-of-six is often pictured in various dressing up outfits and recently wowed fans with her Halloween costume.

Kris attended her family's Halloween party at the end of October, going as Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas. The star looked incredible with grey hair and bold makeup, and completed her look with a pinstripe suit.

The famous momager at her Halloween party

After sharing pictures of her outfit on Instagram, Kris was inundated with compliments from her fans. "Wow you look so cool," one replied, while another wrote: "You look beautiful." A third added: "This is iconic."

Throughout the pandemic, Kris has been staying at her home in Hidden Hills, and has also enjoyed trips to her Palm Springs holiday house over the past few months.

Kris is no stranger to dressing up

The star's main property sounds the perfect place to have isolated in too.

Talking to Architectural Digest in 2019, Kris said: "I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," she explained.

The reality star with her famous family

The star also has incredible taste in furniture. "I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles," she added.

