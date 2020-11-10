Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside quirky kitchen as she makes important announcement The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives in Hidden Hills

Kris Jenner has enjoyed an incredible career thanks to her family's hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And as a result, the famous momager makes sure to give back to those in need, and does a lot of charity work behind-the-scenes.

Most recently, Kris took to Instagram to make an important announcement about her latest work, telling her social media followers that she was helping to raise money for No Kids Go Hungry, an organisation dedicated to fighting childhood hunger.

Standing from inside her immaculate black-and-pink kitchen in Hidden Hills, Kris looked glamorous in a silk blouse as she posed with her Williams Sonoma spatula, which she had recently designed for the store to raise funds for No Kids Go Hungry.

The mother-of-six explained alongside the image that she was now teaming up with Right Rice, as she wanted to do even more to help the children's charity.

Kris Jenner inside her kitchen as she helped raise donations for No Kids Go Hungry

Kris explained that she was donating 1,000 bags of Right Rice to No Kids Go Hungry, and asked her followers to help further this by commenting on the post.

She wrote: "For every person that comments on this post with how you'll give back this holiday season and tags @RightRice, I’m going to donate an additional bag.

"With your support, we can feed even more kids. Thank you for helping give back this holiday season!"

Kris and her family give a lot back to charity

Kris' celebrity friends and fans were full of praise for the star's endeavour and many took to commenting on her post.

"Love @williamssonoma and @krisjenner helping raise funds for @nokidhungry. Yes!" Selma Blair wrote, while one fan commented: "I admire you so much Kris." A third added: "I love this so much Kris."

The famous momager and daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

Children's charities are particularly close to the Kardashian family's heart, and they are also regular supporters of the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA, where they often go and visit to donate toys and clothes to children in need, as well as spending time with those at the centre.

