Katy Perry's appearance gets people talking – and the reason might surprise you The Smile hitmaker recently performed at the T Mall Double 11 Gala

Katy Perry often changes her appearance and enjoys experimenting with different hairstyles.

But the Smile hitmaker's latest look got fans talking after she recently performed at the T Mall Double 11 Gala, with the singer being mistaken for another famous star.

MORE: Katy Perry's new baby photo confuses fans as they mistake her for daughter Daisy

In pictures of Katy on stage at the music event, the star sported long blonde hair extensions which had been styled in loose waves.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry reveals adorable 'Daisy Dove' necklace

The star also wore dramatic cat-eye makeup for the performance, and her followers were quick to compare her to Adele. "Is that Adele?" one fan asked, while another wrote: "I thought this was Adele at first!" A third added: "You and Adele could be sisters!"

MORE: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy steals the show in latest post

The award-winning singer is no stranger to changing her hairstyle and has experimented with many looks over the years, and isn't afraid of change.

Katy Perry's fans mistook her for Adele at first glance

In 2017, the star rocked a stylish pixie cut, and explained the reason for her "edgier" look during an interview on the Viceland series The Therapist.

MORE: New mum Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with red hair

MORE: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's gorgeous home with baby Daisy

She explained: "I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson.

The Smile hitmaker is no stranger to changing her hair

"People like talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes."

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make exciting change to family

Katy has been back to work performing on stage following the arrival of her baby daughter Daisy Dove in August.

The award-winning star as a brunette

Most recently she sang at the AMAs on Sunday, and dedicated her performance to her dad.

What's more, Katy shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram ahead of the event, which showed her as a baby being held in her dad's arms.

Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy in August

At first glance, fans believed that the star had shared a photo of Daisy, and even Orlando Bloom was confused, commenting: "It's me," alongside the sweet snapshot.

Since welcoming Daisy, Katy has been enjoying every minute of motherhood, and while she hasn't shared any photos of her baby on social media, she recently posted footage of herself wearing a sweet 'Daisy Dove' name necklace.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.