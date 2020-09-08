Katy Perry looks unrecognisable in latest photos following baby Daisy's arrival The Smile hitmaker welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August

Katy Perry is enjoying every second of motherhood and has been sharing some sweet parenting updates on social media following daughter Daisy Dove's arrival in August.

And all the while the American Idol judge has been looking after her newborn, she has also been busy promoting her latest album, Smile.

MORE: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's gorgeous home with baby daughter Daisy

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a tour inside baby Daisy's nursery with Katy Perry

Most recently, Orlando Bloom's fiancée shared some incredible photos of herself posing in a sequin mini dress on Instagram.

The singer's iconic blonde bob had been replaced by long red hair, and Katy looked almost unrecognisable!

The star had posted the images to promote the song Champagne Problems from her latest album. In the caption, she wrote: "Heat wave got me like...ICYMI #ChampagneProblems is here to bless ur timelines. link in bio." [sic].

Katy Perry looked unrecognisable with red hair

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning images, with one writing: "Daisy's mum has got it going on!" while another wrote: "You are the ultimate hot mama." A third added: "You look just like Emily Blunt!"

READ: Katy Perry shares glimpse inside baby Daisy's nursery

While Katy has so far been keeping photos of Daisy out of the spotlight since her arrival, the doting mum has been posting some sweet pictures of the gifts her famous friends have bought for her daughter.

These have included a toy hamper from Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest, and a unicorn dressing gown from Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Beyoncé sent Katy and Orlando a beautiful bouquet of white roses, while Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, sent Daisy a gorgeous red pram embellished with Minnie Mouse ears.

Katy has been treated to lots of gifts for baby Daisy

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her dad's finger.

READ: Katy Perry shares photo inside huge garden at home with baby Daisy

They said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

Katy and Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy in August

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Prior to Daisy's arrival, the Hollywood star revealed in an interview published in HELLO! that his son couldn't wait to meet his sister.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.