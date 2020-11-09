Katy Perry's daughter Daisy takes centre stage in star's new post The Smile hitmaker shares her baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is a doting mum to baby daughter Daisy, who she welcomed with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August.

The Smile hitmaker has been keeping a low profile since her baby's arrival, and is enjoying spending quality time with her newborn.

READ: Katy Perry's baby Daisy's FIRST photo may be revealed sooner than we think - details

MORE: New mum Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with red hair

And while Katy and Orlando are yet to share a photo of Daisy, it hasn't stopped the American Idol hitmaker's fans from making the baby centre stage in their fan art.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares glimpse inside baby Daisy's nursery

Shortly after Daisy's arrival, Katy reposted a gorgeous illustration of herself looking on at Daisy, who was pictured in a babygrow while being held up by some yellow smiley face balloons, which are the theme of the Smile album.

What's more, the fan, who goes by the name Mister Perry, had even included the beautiful baby blanket that Taylor Swift had made for Daisy in the picture.

Katy Perry shared a beautiful illustration of herself and baby Daisy by a talented fan

MORE: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's gorgeous home with baby Daisy

READ: Katy Perry shares incredible portrait of her and baby Daisy

Along with Taylor's thoughtful present, Daisy has been inundated with gifts since her arrival.

These have included a toy hamper from Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest, and a unicorn dressing gown from Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Katy and Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy Dove in August

Beyoncé sent Katy and Orlando a beautiful bouquet of white roses, while Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, sent Daisy a gorgeous red pram embellished with Minnie Mouse ears.

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her dad's finger.

Daisy has been inundated with gifts since her arrival

They said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully. Daisy is Orlando's second child.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Prior to Daisy's arrival, the Hollywood star revealed in an interview published in HELLO! that his son couldn't wait to meet his sister.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.