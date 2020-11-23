Katy Perry's new baby photo confuses fans as they mistake her for daughter Daisy The Smile hitmaker shares Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is a doting mum to baby daughter Daisy Dove, who she welcomed in August.

And while the protective mum is keeping her child out of the spotlight, that hasn't stopped her fans from asking her to share a picture of her little on social media.

On Sunday night ahead of the AMAs, Katy shared a photo of a baby being held by their father, and at first glance, fans believed it was a picture of Daisy.

"Daisy is so cute," one wrote in the comments, while another wrote: "Your baby girl is already big! She's a doll!" A third added: "Daisy Dove looks so cute."

What's more, even Orlando Bloom had to take a second look, mistaking the picture for himself with his daughter. "It me," he wrote alongside it.

Katy Perry's baby photo was confused for baby Daisy!

However, Katy had actually shared a photo of herself as a baby with her dad, who she dedicated her performance to at the star-studded ceremony. "Tonight's @amas performance is for my father," she wrote alongside the image.

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Hollywood star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy in August

Orlando opened up about Flynn bonding with his baby sister during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, telling the chat show host that he is "very used" to newborns as he already has two younger brothers – Miranda's sons Myles and Hart, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

Daisy shares a name with her famous mum's new song

During his appearance on The Ellen Show, Orlando also revealed that Daisy looks identical to him and his mum, but with Katy's blue eyes. "Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

Katy and Orlando are keeping their daughter out of the spotlight

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

What's more, Daisy is already sleeping through the night thanks to her dad chanting to her and helping her relax. The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed he "chants to soothe the baby" adding that "she loves it" so much so, that he is "winning the daddy points".

The celebrity couple got engaged on Valentine's Day

"She is [sleeping through the night] it's always a process, she's now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it's a blessing," the dad-of-two revealed.

