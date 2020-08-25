Katy Perry faces exciting week ahead of baby daughter's arrival The American Idol star has so much to look forward too – and everything's set to happen at once!

Katy Perry recently joked that she is not only waiting for her baby daughter to arrive, but for her 'second baby', aka her much-anticipated album, Smile, to be released too.

The American Idol judge's album will be available to buy from Friday after its release date was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star has been promoting Smile over the past few weeks with fun teaser videos, interviews and even performances from inside her home.

Over the weekend, Katy shared a video of herself singing Smile, dressed in a purple polka dot dress, which covered her blossoming baby bump.

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares glimpse inside baby daughter's nursery

The star uploaded the performance on Instagram, and wrote alongside it: "May I present... the next taste of #SMILE before it comes out NEXT! FRIDAY! (AUGUST 28TH!) What Makes A Woman is out now. Link in bio to pre-order the whole record!!!" [sic].

It's a race against time for Katy, who recently admitted that she wasn't sure whether her baby daughter would arrive before the release of her album.

Katy is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and her hospital bag is all packed ready for when her daughter decides to make their arrival.

Katy Perry is set to release her album and welcome her baby within days of each other

The mum-to-be recently opened up about potential names ahead of meeting her baby daughter, and was even inspired by some of the monikers mentioned in her album, such as Daisy and Harley.

During an interview with ET Canada, Katy was asked if she'd consider naming her baby after the single, Harley's in Hawaii. She replied: "I've never thought of Harley… ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on… excuse me I'm writing it down."

The American Idol judge can't wait to become a mum

She added: "But honestly, I'm telling you, this is a really great addition. I'll send it to [Orlando]. It's beautiful!"

Katy also revealed that she was hoping to have more children in the future. "It's not like I'm not just going to have one, I think. I mean, I hope. I hope! Let's see what the universe has in store for me but I think this is going to be on my 'forever' list.'"

Other names that Katy likes include Fleur. In July, Katy appeared on Hits Radio Breakfast, where she was chatting to host Fleur East, and was inspired by her own moniker, so much so that she wrote it down on her name list.

She told Fleur: "It's actually really beautiful. Legit, it may go on the list. I'm going to text him (Orlando) right now."

