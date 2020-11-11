Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom foster adorable rescue dog – see photos The Smile hitmaker and Pirates of the Caribbean actor are doting parents to baby daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom faced heartache over the summer when the actor's beloved dog Mighty sadly died after going missing for several days.

MORE: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy takes centre stage in star's new post

But on Tuesday, Orlando shared some positive news on Instagram, revealing that the celebrity couple have welcomed a new four-legged friend into their lives.

The dad-of-two shared some sweet photos of himself with rescue dog Buddy, who they are fostering. Orlando wrote: "Time for a #cutedog photo. Plz meet BUDDY a one-year-old something & something mix.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry make sweet reference to baby Daisy

"Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart - if you've never fostered or are considering, I'd highly recommend it - it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover - swipe for the before photo...

Katy Perry and Orlando Blooom's new foster dog Buddy

"Thanks to @tobiessmalldogrescue also @thelabellefoundation for helping me to find my best 'buddy.'" [sic].

READ: Katy Perry shares incredible portrait of her and baby Daisy

The Hollywood star then responded to a fan who asked him if they were going to keep Buddy, to which he replied: "At this point I can't see myself giving him up.

READ: Katy Perry's baby Daisy's FIRST photo may be revealed sooner than we think - details

MORE: New mum Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with red hair

"Good thing about fostering is you can see if there's a connect cos that's all it's about for me." [sic].

Katy and Orlando certainly have their hands full at home, both looking after Buddy and their baby daughter Daisy, who was born at the end of August.

Orlando's beloved dog Mighty sadly died during the summer

The protective parents have so far decided not to share any photos of their daughter online, but Orlando recently opened up about his little girl during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

On who his daughter looks like, the proud dad said: "Daisy Dove is my little mini-me, mini mum, mini Kate.

SHOP: Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 is BEYOND amazing

MORE: 14 best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas we'd totally gift Meghan Markle

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini-me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child at the end of August

The star also revealed he "chants to soothe the baby" adding that "she loves it" so much so, that he is "winning the daddy points".

MORE: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's gorgeous home with baby Daisy

"She is [sleeping through the night] it's always a process, she's now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it's a blessing," the dad-of-two revealed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.