Dan Walker has given fans a sneak peek into his family life over Christmas time by sharing an adorable throwback picture of himself with his son Joe wearing matching clothes.

"I was talking to @tvnaga on BBC Breakfast today about the Christmas when our son - who was three at the time - asked for one of his presents to be for us to wear the same clothes," the BBC Breakfast host wrote in the caption. "I managed to find the picture... #DadDuties."

Upon seeing the heartwarming snap, Dan's co-host Naga Munchetty joked: "This is very sweet. Next week on @BBCBreakfast @mrdanwalker is going to wear the same dress as me..."

Followers were also quick to comment, with one writing: "OMG that is just adorable." Another remarked: "It's the little things that matter #christmasmemories How lovely so special!"

Dan is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan posted this cute throwback snap with his son

The doting dad has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009, and has been newly appointed as host of The NFL Show.

Dan has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and how she wasn't sure how his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

