Dan Walker has had the pleasure of meeting various wonderful people and celebrities over the years. However, his encounter with Prince Philip one year didn't exactly go to plan.

Speaking with the Express, the 43-year-old - who fronts BBC Breakfast and Football Focus - opened up about the moment he met the royal at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

"I've met all of the royal family but I got told off. I had an incident with the Duke of Edinburgh once," he shared. It took place when Prince Phillip arrived to the awards show late whilst Dan was delivering a speech to the audience.

During the speech, the journalist admitted he "joked about him interrupting" him, adding, "that didn't go down too well". Following his moment on stage, Dan revealed he was given the chance to speak with the royal but was later given a stern warning by Philip's aide.

"You're always told, 'You mustn't speak to the Duke,'" disclosed Dan. "You sort of just nod and shake his hand. I can't bear those kind of awkward silences."

Asked about his role on Football Focus, Dan had explained that Steve Bruce had pulled out of the upcoming show that week and wondered if the Duke wanted to take his place instead.

"I said to the Duke, 'Actually, Steve Bruce has pulled out so if you're free this Saturday there's spot on the sofa if you want it," he revealed. "And his aid sort of waved him on and said to me, 'One doesn't speak to the Duke like that'."

Despite the encounter not being his "finest moment," Dan was quick to reiterate that he has since been invited back to the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

