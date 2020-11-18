Dan Walker has confirmed he has landed a new presenting role on BBC sports programme, The NFL Show. The BBC Breakfast host, who also fronts Football Focus, will replace Mark Chapman as he joins Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell on the revamped panel.

Announcing the exciting news on Wednesday, Dan said: "It is an immense privilege to be stepping into @markchapmansport's significant shoes on the brilliant NFL show. I know change is always difficult but I can’t wait to get cracking with @jasonbell33 and Osi. See you on Saturday night."

Mark was one of the first to wish Dan the best of luck, tweeting: "I've had five great years presenting the NFL but I have now decided to step down. Nobody can go on forever (unless you are Tom Brady).

"I wish Dan and the boys continued success. Thank you to the NFL communities on both sides of the pond for welcoming me into their sport."

Upon seeing the news, fans were quick to comment underneath Dan's post. "Congratulations, hope doesn't affect breakfast," remarked one follower, while another said: "Thanks for the ride @markchapmansport sad to see you go but so pleased with the replacement @mrdanwalker."

Dan is a popular face on the BBC

Dan, 43, has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He has also presented popular sports show Football Focus since 2009.

During a previous interview with The Mirror, Dan has opened up about his wife Sarah, and how she wasn't sure how his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he said. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

