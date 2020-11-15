Emma Willis shares latest parenting challenge with her three young children The Voice star is a devoted mum-of-three

Emma Willis shared a sweet photo with her Instagram followers at the weekend – and many parents are sure to relate!

The Voice host took to the social media site on Sunday, where she posted a snapshot of her three children standing in a row, each holding up a handmade poster in front of their face.

Not all of the writing on the posters was visible, but it was clear that the kids were campaigning to be allowed to have a pet.

One of the signs read: "We will wash it," while another simply said: "Pet, pet, pet."

It's not clear how long Emma will be able to hold out as she captioned the adorable image: "These kids are relentless…"

The presenter is married to Matt Willis, who shot to fame in the pop band Busted.

The couple are doting parents to two daughters, Isabelle, 11, and Trixie, four, as well as eight-year-old son Ace.

Emma's children are keen to have a pet

The family has been spending some very wholesome time together during the pandemic, as Emma proved earlier this week.

On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a sweet family snapshot showing all three children hard at work at the dining table, with each one choosing a different crafting activity.

Ace could be seen on the far left of the photo, using a sewing machine to make clothes, while little Trixie was in the middle, hard at work making jewellery. Isabelle, meanwhile, could be spotted with glue in her hand, making more posters.

"Look what we made @mattjwillis," Emma captioned her post.

The family enjoys crafting together

The sweet scene came shortly after Emma shared a photo of son Ace that sparked a major reaction amongst her fans.

The picture showed her son wearing a pink cropped top, with his long blond hair falling to his shoulders.

"My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)," the mother-of-three-wrote alongside the picture of Ace, standing next to his dad Matt.

Speaking later to Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain, Emma said of the public's positive response to the image: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality."

