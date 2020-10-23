Emma Willis 'overwhelmed' by fans' reaction to son Ace's picture – 'he's a very open-minded boy'

Emma Willis has revealed she was left "overwhelmed" by the reaction she received from fans after posting a picture of her son Ace, eight, wearing a pink cropped top with his long blond hair on full show.

Asked by Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins on Friday's Good Morning Britain if she was surprised by the reaction after posting the snap on her social media page, she said: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality. He loves colour, he's always had long hair and he's a very free and open-minded boy who doesn't really… he's like, 'Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn't that OK?'

Fans praised Emma and Matt for their parenting after sharing a photo of Ace in a pink top

"He's kind of always been that way. We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual. There was a couple of negative bits, but the block button is a great thing," she added.

The doting mum shares three children with her McBusted star husband, Matt Willis, and recently praised him for having such a special bond with Ace, Isabelle, 11, and four-year-old Trixie.

The star appeared on Friday's GMB

Speaking on Dave Berry's Dadpod podcast, she admitted: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him."

She continued: "It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."