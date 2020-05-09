Emma Willis shows off daughter's purple hair as she pays tribute to husband Matt Emma and Matt Willis have three children together: Ace, Isabelle and Trixie

Matt Willis turned 37 on Friday and wife Emma paid him the sweetest of tributes to mark his special day. Taking to Instagram, the presenter, 44, shared a photo showing her musician husband walking alongside their eldest daughter Isabelle.

"Happy birthday @mattjwillis I love you and your Frozen backpack more than you will ever know..." she captioned the post. The snap shows Matt and ten-year-old Isabelle walking through a forest, with Matt carrying Isabelle's backpack while she walks alongside him, with her hair in a cap and her purple coloured hair visible from behind.

Matt pictured alongside daughter Isabelle

The former Big Brother presenter's post was inundated with birthday wishes for her husband of eleven years, with many praising his commitment as a father.

"You know he's a committed father when he's wearing his daughters backpack. It's a sign of a true man," one fan wrote, whilst another one commented: "Only a real man can pull that look off."

The family might be self-isolating whilst the country is in lockdown, but Emma still made it a day to remember by treating him to his favourite meal – sushi!

Matt enjoying his birthday treat

"The way to @mattjwillis's heart... Happy birthday bab," she wrote across a picture showing the McBusted star eating sushi in their family home.

Matt's birthday comes just four days after they marked their youngest daughter's four birthday. Taking to Instagram, proud mum Emma shared a rare photo of their daughter Trixie and wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today. I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she’s added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy... Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis."

Emma, 44, shares three children with her husband Matt Willis; Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight, and Trixie, four.