Emma Willis has delighted fans with the sweetest picture of her family in honour of this year's Anti-Bullying Week. The snap itself saw the Voice UK host and her family show off their feet whilst wearing odd socks.

"Our odd socks family!! Let's celebrate individuality and unite against bullying… #oddsocksday #antibullyingweek @andyandtheoddsocks @antibullyingalliance," she wrote in the caption.

Emma, 44, shares Isabelle, 11, eight-year-old Ace and Trixie, four, with husband Matt Willis.

Followers rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Thank you so much for uniting against bullying with us Emma, love those odd socks." Another remarked: "Life's too short to look for matching socks!"

The heartwarming post comes shortly after the doting mum shared a photo of son Ace that sparked a major reaction amongst her fans. The image showed her son wearing a pink cropped top, with his long blond hair falling to his shoulders.

The TV star shared this family snap

"My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)," Emma wrote alongside the picture of Ace, standing next to his dad Matt.

Speaking later on Good Morning Britain, Emma said of the public's positive response to the image: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality.

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

"He loves colour, he's always had long hair and he's a very free and open-minded boy who doesn't really… he's like, 'Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn't that OK?'"

She added: "He's kind of always been that way. We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual. There was a couple of negative bits, but the block button is a great thing."

