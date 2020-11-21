Barack Obama makes surprising revelation about relationship with wife Michelle The political couple have been married for 28 years

Barack Obama may have been the President of the United States of America but it turns out there’s not much that frightens him more than his own wife and daughter.

The former POTUS, 59, shares two children, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, with his wife, Michelle Obama, 56, and he admits his better half and his youngest daughter make his knees knock.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in a virtual interview on Thursday, Barack was quizzed about being scared of his female family members and his response was epic.

"The reason is Sasha is a mini Michelle, and I'm afraid of Michelle," he said. "And Sasha, having seen that, basically has the same look, the same attitude."

His other daughter, Malia, follows in his footsteps, however.

"Malia is more like me temperamentally,” Barack revealed. "We call ourselves 'The Long Faces,' because [Malia's] face is more shaped like mine, and 'The Round Faces' are Michelle and Sasha," he explained.

"The Round Faces are a fiercer tribe. We're like the vegetarians, the gatherers, and they're the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them... I'm generally the brunt of jokes in my house."

Barack is outnumbered

Barack was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new 700-page book, A Promised Land, and he revealed his kids have no interest in reading it.

"Their attitude is, 'We’ve got better things to do than to read your boring rants and raves,'" he said, before adding: "They've promised at some point they will."

Barack then admitted it took them a decade to read his last one!

He also shared an amusing story of his daughter’s flawed plans to visit the zoo incognito while he was President.

Barack joked that he is scared of his wife

The siblings put together a plan which involved their dad using the alias Johnny McJohnjohn and talking in a high pitched voice.

But when they shared it with their mum she pointed out why it would never work.

"The only way Daddy is going to disguise himself is if he has surgery to pin back his ears," Michelle said, according to Barack, who added with a smile, "Which I found somewhat offensive."

