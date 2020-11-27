Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas unite with all their children for special day Such a lovely snap!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrated Thanksgiving surrounded by family – and what a special night it was.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the actress shared the loveliest family photo featuring the couple's children, Carys and Dylan, and Michael's son from his first marriage, Cameron, who could be seen with his arm around his partner Viviane Thibes. Their adorable daughter Lua could be seen in Carys' lap.

"Thankful. #thanksgiving," she captioned the snap. Sharing the same picture on his Instagram stories, Dylan, 20, wrote: "So thankful for my family."

The actress' friends and fans were quick to react, with Andie MacDowell writing: "Happy Thanksgiving gorgeous family."

"Beautiful Family. Happy Thanksgiving to you all," wrote a fan, whilst another one couldn't believe the resemblance between the actress and her two children.

"Man your kids got your smile!!!" they commented.

Catherine and Michael with their children on Thanksgiving

A third noted: "Beautiful family and Cameron looks so happy and healthy."

Michael's son Cameron is happily settled with his partner and daughter, but has battled with addiction in the past.

Speaking about his tough battle last year, Michael revealed he once thought he was going to lose him forever.

"There were moments when hope dwindled … and then it's just a train out of the station," Michael told People in 2019. "Life became a series of crises. I thought I was going to lose him."

Cameron said that he saw the damage the drugs were doing to his life, but he said he couldn't quit.

"It's the sneaky power, the stranglehold that addiction has when you're in the throes of it," Cameron told the publication. "When you get that far down the rabbit hole, there are a couple options: there’s prison and then there's death."

Cameron was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison in 2010 and was released in 2016. He entered a halfway house before a judge told him in 2017 he could go to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.