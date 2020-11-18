Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns fans with beautiful personal video on 20th wedding anniversary The actress has been married to Michael Douglas since 2000

Congratulations to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, who are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple – now parents to two children together – tied the knot at the Plaza Hotel in New York on 18 November 2000. And to mark their special landmark this week, Catherine shared a beautiful montage clip, including unseen family photos from their time together.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is identical to her mum in stunning throwback wedding photo

Taking to Instagram, Catherine wrote: "20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. (except for the point 85 bit) 😂 Thank you for the love and laughter."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in incredible teenage throwback video

The video includes photos from their wedding as well as intimate snaps of the couple together.

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.64million mansion

Speaking previously to People magazine about the couple’s plans for their anniversary, Catherine joked: "I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on," before confirming the coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on any grand plans.

Catherine and Michael are proud parents to children Dylan and Carys

"We won't be doing any great big party," she added. "Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is unrecognisable with a full fringe in must-see childhood photo

The special anniversary comes less than two months after the Hollywood stars celebrated their joint birthdays together. On 25 September, Catherine rang in her 51st birthday, while Michael turned 76 on the same day.

The couple are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary

The thoughtful actor delighted fans by creating and sharing a sweet video for Catherine, which was set to the Green Day song Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).

"Happy Birthday Catherine! I bet you are glad this year is over! Here's to the future," he wrote.

At the end of the video - which included photos from their wedding day and holiday snapshots too – Michael sweetly added: "Happy Birthday Catherine. I love you."