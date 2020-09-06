Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys shares glimpse into sweet bond with dad Michael Douglas The Chicago actress and Fatal Attraction actor share children Dylan and Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are doting parents to children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, and have been enjoying spending quality time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

And while the celebrity couple's children tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, over the weekend Carys gave a sweet insight into her close bond with her famous dad.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys looks identical to dad Michael Douglas in school photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' children go wild in family video

The Fatal Attraction actor had shared a selfie on Instagram as he relaxed outside during the Labor Day weekend. "Happy Saturday! What's everyone up to this Labor Day holiday weekend? Stay safe!" he wrote alongside the caption.

Carys was one of the first to comment on the picture, revealing the adorable nickname she has for Michael. "Great picture dada!" she wrote, alongside a red love heart emoji.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys has a sweet bond with her dad

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son is the double of this famous Hollywood actor

Michael is also father to Cameron Douglas, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker. The Hollywood heavyweight is a doting grandad to Cameron's daughter Lua Izzy, who he shares with partner Viviane Thibes.

Catherine and Michael's children are now set to return to their studies following the summer holidays. Dylan is a student at Brown University, and Carys is at high school.

Michael Douglas with Carys as a little girl

The Chicago actress reflected on the end of the summer in a recent Instagram post, which was accompanied by a picture she had taken of her two children.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones treats son Dylan to show-stopping cake

She wrote alongside it: "Summer officially over in our family. Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. "I love you both... And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through. This too shall pass. (photo by mamarazzi, CZJ)."

Catherine recently shared a sweet throwback photo of her family at home

Recently, Catherine revealed what her family had been up to during lockdown in a Q&A on social media. She said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.