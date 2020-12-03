Strictly's Susannah Constantine reacts after being compared to 'Sindy' doll in swimsuit snap She is so brave!

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Susannah Constantine braved the low temperatures on Wednesday and put on her swimsuit to take a dip in the sea in Shoreham beach.

Sharing a snap of herself wearing a gorgeous blue swimsuit, the TV star wrote: "Joy #wildsusannah #wildswimming," and tagged her three friends who accompanied her on the wild adventure.

Fan were quick to comment on the post, comparing the 58-year-old to a 1960's Sindy doll.

WATCH: Susannah takes a dip in freezing cold lake

"You have the same figure as my Sindy doll I had back in the day!" wrote one, whilst a second agreed: "Susannah, you look beautiful... yes I agree... more Sindy than Barbie... Hope you feel good after that dip!! Xo."

Susannah was chuffed with the comparison, telling her fans: "Ha! Now that IS a compliment I'll take!"

The television presenter was also praised for her choice of swimsuit. "Love your costume I'm looking for one," wrote a follower, prompting Susannah to confess that it was "pricey, but worth the investment."

Susannah wore a gorgeous blue swimsuit

And it seems that it's such a good investment that she also has it in red. Taking to her Instagram Stories later in the day, the mother-of-three showed fans just how brave she was by sharing several clips which saw her going in to swim in a lake where the water was four degrees.

"We're going into the lake, I'm just going to check the temperature... which is four degrees," she can be seen telling the camera.

"Right, getting in," she adds as she puts on her wetsuit gloves. "I mean, it's so cold... do you see my breath? I don't know if I am going to be able to do this today. Ok, four degrees, no more than four minutes," she says before bravely jumping in.