Strictly's Susannah Constantine reveals the difficult challenge she's facing

Strictly Come Dancing star Susannah Constantine is renowned for her love of fashion, having shot to fame with best friend Trinny Woodall as a style guru. However, the author has decided that for 2019, she will be challenging herself and "not buying any new clothes for the entire year." Taking to Instagram to discuss her new year's resolutions, Susannah shared: "I am just going to reconstitute my wardrobe, and get things altered and changed. I have enough clothes, I don't need to buy anymore. So that’s what I am going to do." Susannah added that it was going to be tough. "New season will be tough," she said. "And I always like to buy things abroad. Going to France soon. Dangerous."

Strictly's Susannah Constantine is making some big changes this year

Susannah's other new year's resolution is to not eat sugar for the month of January. However, she is already struggling with it, and admitted that it had been a "massive fail" because of her love of chocolate. "I have eaten chocolate, I don't know what I am going to do about my craving for chocolate," she said. The star's fans were quick to encourage her, with one writing: "Yes let's buy less stuff and instead make more memories. I totally get where you are coming from." Another added: "Love the clothes idea, would love to see how you get on with this."

The Strictly star spoke about her new year's resolutions

Last year, Susannah took part in Strictly with professional dance partner Anton Du Beke, and although she was the first to leave the show, she very much enjoyed her time on it. The mum-of-three also grew close to Anton, and in a joint interview on Loose Women shortly after she left the competition, she confessed that the hardest part about leaving the show was feeling like she had let him down. "I watched Anton's face and how disappointed he looked and that’s what made me cry as I felt I had let him down," she said.

Susannah with former dancer partner Anton Du Beke

Susannah later confessed that the reason she went on Strictly was to "feel relevant" after the menopause. During an appearance on Lorraine, she said when asked why she signed up to the show: "I think it was to help me feel that I was relevant to myself, not anybody else, to myself and to push myself. Also, with age and wisdom and experience, it didn’t matter so much if I failed as long as I tried. I had that on my side." Susannah continued: "I really encourage women to go out and try something new and give it a go. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t matter. That’s what we say to our children all the time, now I’m saying it to myself."

