Phillip Schofield's daughter shares 'favourite' photo of her parents The This Morning star revealed he is gay in February

Phillip Schofield's daughter took a trip down memory lane to share her "favourite" family photo on Wednesday – and it's adorable!

Molly Schofield uploaded a throwback photo of herself and her sister Ruby as young children being held by their dad and mum, Stephanie Lowe, both of whom looked very fresh-faced and happy in the photo.

MORE: Phillip Schofield comments on state of marriage since coming out as gay

Captioning the snap on her Stories, she wrote: "This is probably my fave @schofe @rubyschofe @mummaschofe."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield on his disappearance from This Morning

Molly also shared "a few extra" family photos, including one of the foursome enjoying a holiday, and plenty of others where they all have huge smiles on their faces.

The family remains extremely close and spent both lockdowns together. Phillip revealed earlier this year that he is gay, and recently admitted that he and Steph have not discussed getting a divorce.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield's beautiful home with his wife revealed: An inside tour

MORE: Phillip Schofield in tears after revealing what his late dad would have said about him coming out

Molly Schofield shared her 'favourite' family photo

"I'm still married to Steph," he told Chris Evans on his How To Wow podcast last month. "There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all.

"With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

Phillip's family have 'held him close' since he came out

Speaking to his co-star and close friend Holly Willoughby as he revealed his sexuality to viewers back in February, Phillip said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.