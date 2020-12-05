Tess Daly reveals how much weight husband Vernon Kay lost during I'm a Celeb The Strictly star took to Instagram

Tess Daly has revealed that her husband Vernon Kay lost a hefty 30lbs in weight while taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter made the revelation on Instagram, explaining to her social media followers that she had gone to the supermarket to stock up on her husband's favourite food ahead of his return.

Posting a clip of her shopping bag, the famous mum wrote: "Vern told me he's lost 30lbs in weight! So I've been shopping to get some of his fave foods ready for his return… mostly meat, chocolate and of course his favourite @yorkshiretea bags."

Vernon came third in this year's I'm a Celebrity, with Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle on Friday night.

After taking part in a gruelling challenge where he was covered in critters, the results were revealed to the famous dad.

Admitting he was "surprised" to make it to the final three, Vernon said his 21 days in the Welsh castle had been "awesome".

Tess will no doubt be delighted to have Vernon home

"It was everything and more," Vernon said, when asked by Ant and Dec if the I'm a Celebrity experience was what he expected, adding that he would recommend the experience to everybody.

The dad-of-two also said he felt he'd made his wife Tess and two daughters proud, replying to Ant and Dec: "I do, I feel third place for me is more than my expectations."

When pressed about who he wanted to win out of Giovanna and Jordan, Vernon said: "They both played real, significant individual roles... For the journey and for what he was and what he is now, Jordan."

