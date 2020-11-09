Tess Daly shares rare personal message for husband Vernon Kay Tess and Vernon have been married since 2003

Tess Daly has taken to Instagram with a sweet message for her husband, Vernon Kay. The Strictly host shared a snapshot of her spouse following the news that he has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

Tess, 51, posted Vernon's official I'm A Celeb photo, along with a touching tribute to her partner. "Ahh so the news is out! Vernon is doing @imacelebrity!" she wrote.

"For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we'll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an' all. Good luck Vern!!"

Tess and Vernon, 46, have been married since September 2003 and together share two daughters – Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber – who will be cheering their dad on from home.

Tess has shared a message of support for husband Vernon

Vernon has already revealed that he took to the challenge to make his family proud. "I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber," he shared. "It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!

"And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

The couple are proud parents to two daughters

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, I’m a Celebrity will be taking part at Gwrych Castle in Conwy Wales, rather than Australia as usual. The full line-up of 2020 stars was confirmed on Sunday night, with Vernon joining the likes of Shane Richie, Sir Mo Farah and Coronation Street's Beverley Callard.

Strictly's AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, paralympian Hollie Arnold, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, DJ Jordan North and Victoria Derbyshire complete the line-up.