Tess Daly has revealed how she spent her last night with her husband Vernon Kay before he left home to self-isolate for I'm a Celebrity, sharing a sweet photo of the pair sitting in a restaurant.

Alongside the snap, the Strictly host wrote: "#tbt to our last night out as a family pre lockdown a few weeks back with @vernonkay! Before he went into isolation for @imacelebrity. Can't wait for Sunday's show, good luck Vern!"

Earlier in the week, the famous mum even revealed the changes she's going to be making to their bedroom while Vernon is away – explaining that she's planning on adding plenty more cushions to the gorgeous bed they share.

Posting a photo of herself sitting on the beautifully made bed that she shares with her husband of 17 years, Tess wrote on Thursday: "Keeping it comfy. While @vernonkay is away I plan on piling as many cushions as I can SQUEEZE onto the bed.

"This is the Phoebe bedlinen set from my home collection with @clarke_clarke_interiors from at @nextofficial."

Days earlier, Tess took to Instagram once again to dedicate a sweet message to her husband ahead of the new season of I'm a Celebrity.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old wrote: "For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we'll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an' all. Good luck Vern!!"

