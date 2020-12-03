Vernon Kay reveals the touching reason he joined I'm a Celebrity The TV star is one of the four remaining celebrities

Vernon Kay is one of the famous faces taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity - and he's clearly proving popular as he's made it to the final four celebrities!

Before entering the castle, the 46-year-old revealed the touching reason he wanted to take part in the new series, which is being filmed in Wales.

MORE: I'm A Celebrity's AJ Pritchard talks tensions in camp between him and Shane Richie

"I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber," he explained. "It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vernon Kay sends sweet message to daughters from inside castle camp

"And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

Vernon, who has been married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly since September 2003, is a doting father to two daughters – Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber. The family live in a beautiful home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and in recent months, fans have been given a glimpse of their private life on social media during lockdown.

MORE: Giovanna Fletcher's youngest son has adorable way of keeping her close

MORE: Tess Daly shares loved-up selfie with Vernon Kay after being whisked to Cannes

MORE: Declan Donnelly makes relatable confession about parenting daughter Isla with wife Ali Astall

Vernon shares two daughters with wife Tess Daly

After news of Vernon's involvement in I'm A Celebrity was confirmed, Tess took to Instagram to pay tribute. "Ahh so the news is out. Vernon is doing @imacelebrity!" she said. "For years we have watched this show together, cheering the campmates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the King and Queens of the jungle."

She added: "This year we'll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an' all. Good luck Vern!! #imaceleb."

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, I'm a Celebrity has been held at Gwrych Castle in Conwy Wales, rather than Australia as usual.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.