Oti Mabuse took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of her husband Marius Iepure putting up a Christmas tree at her London dance studio, Oti Mabuse Dance Studio, even revealing that the space features its own bar!

In the photo, Marius could be seen helping to fix the gorgeous tree into place, and beneath him, an enormous drinks bar could be seen.

It's been an exciting few weeks for the talented couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month.

Look how big that bar is!

To mark the milestone, the Strictly Come Dancing star took once again to social media, sharing a rare picture with her other half.

Oti – who is paired up with comedian Bill Bailey on this year's instalment of the hit BBC show – wrote: "Six years today and I love you more and more each time the sun rises, happy anniversary @mariusiepure you and you and only you make me."

The happy couple have been married for six years

However Oti's sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, questioned the date as she thought it was their eight-year anniversary instead. "Six years I thought eight years," she commented, adding: "Congratulations lol still going to check my timeline."

Oti, 30, rarely speaks about her private life in public, however, she will occasionally give a glimpse into her relationship with her husband - who she married in 2014.

Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but hails from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, but he has never landed a pro dancer role on the BBC show.

In a previous interview with the Guardian, Oti gushed about the early days of their romance. "When I switched from engineering to dancing, Marius was the first guy that I started dancing with," she revealed. "We competed together, ended up dating, and then we got engaged."

