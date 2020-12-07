Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Peter Alliss, who has passed away at the age of 89. The This Morning star fondly remembered the legendary golf commentator and recalled their time spent together, as he shared a snapshot with fans.

MORE: Gloria Hunniford reveals Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are 'disappointed' over This Morning change

He wrote: "The Golf Commentator Peter #Allis has died. I loved that man. They say you should never meet your heroes. I was so privileged every time I did. Voice like liquid honey. A Gentleman and Scholar #RIP."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond share awkward moment following replacement reports

Eamonn's message prompted his followers to share their own interactions with Peter, with one telling the TV star: "I remember him in the theatre where I work. I was thinking 'I love his voice' then as he said, 'Oh you've made my day!' I realised I'd actually said it out loud! He was so lovely to me. Not everyone acknowledges the Box Office Staff but he did. A great memory and yes a great man. May he RIP."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes responds to fans' shocked messages following This Morning announcement

Eamonn paid tribute to Peter Alliss on his Instagram

A second remarked: "Eamon, my love of golf came from watching a programme called A Round with Alliss. Do you remember it? He interviewed people while playing a few holes of golf. RIP Peter." A third added: "My Stepfather Archie knew him well. He always said what a Gentleman he was."

MORE: Ruth Langsford has the most beautiful Christmas tree in her home!

The sad news follows a week of celebrations for Eamonn, who marked his 61st birthday on 3 December. His wife Ruth Langsford led the birthday tributes, sharing a sweet selfie of the pair together, and writing: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, handsome, kind, generous, clever, big-hearted and incredibly funny husband @eamonnholmes Love you [heart emoji]."

Ruth and Eamonn with their son Jack

Ruth and Eamonn are among TV's favourite couples. They got married in 2010 after a 13-year romance, and are parents to their 18-year-old son Jack. Their star-studded wedding ceremony took place in Hampshire, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.