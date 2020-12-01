Eamonn Holmes responds to fans' shocked messages following This Morning announcement

Eamonn Holmes has taken the time to respond to his fans following ITV's announcement that he and wife Ruth Langsford are being replaced on Friday's This Morning. On Monday, Eamonn and Ruth had shared identical statements on their social media, confirming they were stepping aside – and followers took to the comments section in their droves in response.

"Eamonn, I'm absolutely gutted!! Friday's just won't be the same now without you and Ruth but as one door closes another may open. Please always stay on our TV screens x," one tweeted the TV star, to which Eamonn replied with three praying hands emojis.

A second commented: "I really enjoy you and your wife. This business can be so cruel. I will continue to support you and whatever you decide to do next. Congratulations on so many brilliant years executing the job wonderfully." "Very kind of u to say," Eamonn responded. "Appreciate it…"

Eamonn announced the news on his social media

The couple's fans over on Instagram were no less vocal. "This Morning have lost 2 extremely talented Broadcasters, Presenters and Journalists. Fridays won't be the same. Very sad to see this," one wrote, while another remarked: "Will miss you and Ruth so much!! Loved watching you both on Fridays! Won't be tuning in anymore."

A third noted: "Lovely statement, sign of a true professional Eamonn. You and Ruth do a brilliant job."

The couple will be returning to This Morning during the holidays

Confirming the news of their departure, Eamonn reposted a statement from ITV, adding: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

John Torode was among the first to comment on Eamonn's Instagram post, writing: "As I said to your wife. Gracious. So very gracious. See you before Christmas." Strictly's Tess Daly added: "Couldn't love you more!"

