Eamonn Holmes left his fans speechless on Tuesday after he unveiled the most spectacular Christmas tree lights we've ever seen!

The This Morning host shared his delight after discovering a set that can change into a number of different colours, patterns and effects – what more could you want?

Posting a video on Instagram, Eamonn stood beside his tastefully decorated tree, which was covered in white and silver baubles and clear lights.

"Happy Christmas. Is your tree up? As you can see, our tree is up – same old tree, same old lights. Every year the same as the year before. Not my fault because my wife likes it like this, she just wants it to look the way she remembers it looking," Eamonn began.

"The way I remember my Christmas (tree) looking was full of coloured lights. I like colour. But, boy have I discovered something. This is not an ad, this is not me saying go out and buy this, this is just me saying I have solved family problems.

Eamonn is obsessed with his new lights

"I've found these lights called Twinkly and you dress your tree with them. What difference do they make? Well, there's an app associated with it – and here is what happens."

Eamonn then began to demonstrate how the lights on the tree change into different colours, ranging from all red to multi-coloured, simply by using his iPad.

He added: "Magic! Absolutely fantastic! They can twinkle, they can go up, they can come down, they can pulsate, and they can have a colour cascade. No longer do you have to be stuck with the same set of lights year after year. Not an ad as I said. Just a really nice tree."

While it may not have been an advert, Eamonn certainly had his fans rushing to find out where they could buy some. Others were blown away by them, with one commenting: "Wow these are life-changing. Love these. An app for fairy lights who knew."

