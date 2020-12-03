Ruth Langsford has heaped praise on her 'handsome' husband Eamonn Holmes in honour of his 61st birthday on Thursday.

Sharing a gorgeous selfie of the pair, the This Morning presenter gushed: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, handsome, kind, generous, clever, big hearted and incredibly funny husband @eamonnholmes Love you [heart emoji]."

Friends and fans alike rushed to send their well wishes, with Ola Jordan writing: "Happy Birthday @eamonnholmes." Amanda Holden remarked: "Happy Birthday [heart emojis]." Bake Off's Rahul Mandal added: "Aww! Happy birthday @eamonnholmes. You both are amazing. Love you both!!"

Ruth and Eamonn are among TV's favourite couples. They got married in 2010 after a 13-year romance, and are parents to their 18-year-old son Jack. Their star-studded wedding ceremony took place in Hampshire, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!.

Meanwhile, Eamonn's birthday celebration comes shortly after the couple shared their reaction following ITV's announcement that they will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning next year, and only present during the key holidays.

Ruth shared this sweet selfie to mark Eamonn's birthday

Taking to Twitter to share identical statements on their respective accounts, Ruth and Eamonn wrote: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

The married couple normally present the Friday slot each week and step in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays. But Ruth and Eamonn will now be replaced by Alison and Dermot, who will host Fridays from 8 January 2021. Holly and Phil will continue with their regular Monday to Thursday presenting duties.

