Jennifer Aniston reacts to Matthew Perry's latest post about fiancée Molly Hurwitz The Friends cast have remained close since the show ended

Matthew Perry recently announced his engagement to Molly Hurwitz, and while the notoriously private actor rarely posts on social media, since the news broke, his future wife has been pictured on several occasions on his Instagram feed.

MORE: Matthew Perry surprises fans with photo from inside his home - see why

What's more, Matthew's Friends co-stars are big fans of Molly too! After the Chandler Bing actor posted a new photo of his fiancée modelling his Friends charity merchandise, Jennifer Aniston was among the first to like the photo.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Matthew Perry reunites with his Friends co-stars

Molly was seen holding a banana up to her ear pretending to be on a call, while wearing a baseball cap from Matthew's collection.

MORE: Friends star Lisa Kudrow announces exciting news, as Jennifer Aniston reacts

MORE: Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry with heartfelt birthday message

In another photo, Molly was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: "Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?"

Matthew Perry's fiancée Molly modelling one of his new Friends-inspired designs

This photo caught the eye of more Friends stars, with both Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox liking the image.

The actor announced his charity clothing line last week, writing alongside a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt from the range: "What is this, a limited edition T-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection!

MORE: Matthew Perry worries fans after sharing glimpse inside his living room

MORE: Matthew Perry slashes £6million off price of his breathtaking LA penthouse – see inside

"Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to like Molly's latest photo

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly via People magazine in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

READ: Jennifer Aniston stuns fans in red bikini as she reunites with Brad Pitt

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Molly wearing one of Matthew's Friends T-shirt designs

The rest of Matthew's Friends co-stars are no doubt delighted for him, having remained close over the years. Last month, the cast joined Lisa on her TV show, Web Therapy, where they played various patients of her alter-ego Fiona Wallace.

Friends fans are anticipating the reunion show, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.