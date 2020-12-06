Matthew Perry sparks reaction from his Friends co-stars with latest post The Friends star recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry has been keeping a low profile on social media this year but has delighted fans with not one, but two new Friends-related posts over the past few days.

The Chandler Bing actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself modelling his new Friends charity T-shirt, which received likes from his co-stars including Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

The T-shirt featured three prints of Matthew, along with the caption: "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?"

Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry reunite with their Friends co-stars on Web Therapy

Alongside the photo, the star wrote: "What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars approved of his fun charity T-shirts

What's more, Matthew's fiancée Molly Hurwitz also made her debut on the star's Instagram page as she showed her support for his collection by modelling another of the designs.

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio)" Matthew wrote alongside the snapshot.

The star's fiancée Molly Hurwitz modelling one of his designs

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly via People magazine in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened the be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Friends fans can't wait for the reunion show to finally happen

Matthew's Friends co-stars are no doubt delighted for him, having remained close over the years. Last month, the cast joined Lisa on her TV show, Web Therapy, where they played various patients of her alter-ego Fiona Wallace.

Friends fans are anticipating the reunion show, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

