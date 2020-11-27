Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have holiday connection - and fans are thrilled The pair were married for two years

The holidays have a magical way of bringing people back together and that's exactly what happened for Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux - much to their fans' excitement.

The couple had a cute exchange over Instagram on Thanksgiving and revved up hopes of a reunion.

Jennifer, 51, shared some adorable photos of herself with her holiday date, who came in the form of her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield.

She captioned the post with a simple message: "We're grateful" along with praying hands and a heart emoji.

Justin, 49, was one of the first people to respond to Jennifer with the same emojis and the addition of hands applauding.

Their exchange didn't go unnoticed by Jennifer's eagle-eyed fans who quickly commented: "I love you guys," and "he's sending her hearts!".

Others commended them for remaining friends despite the demise of their marriage and a number of followers hoped they’d get back together.

Jennifer's photo caught Justin's eye

It's not the first time the famous exes have supported one another though.

Earlier this year Jennifer was nominated for an Emmy for her role in The Morning Show and when she shared her delight on social media Justin leaped at the change to back her and wrote: "Woot woot!"

Justin isn't the only ex-husband Jennifer has kept in touch with.

She recently had a red-hot reunion with Brad Pitt for a Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

They both got into character and at one point Jennifer even called Brad "sexy".

Jennifer and Justin split in 2017

The Along Came Polly actress didn't hold back when she acted out a scene from the 1982 cult teen movie. "Hi Brad," she said seductively.

"You know how cute I always thought you were. You're so sexy. Will you come to me."

The pair were joined by fellow A-listers, including Julia Roberts, John Legend and Morgan Freeman, who all watched on giggling at the interaction which has to be seen to be believed!

