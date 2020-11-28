Matthew Perry surprises fans with photo from inside his home - see why! The star recently announced his engagement

Matthew Perry might be missing Friends more than he'd care to let on!

The newly-engaged star, 51, shared a snapshot from inside his home over the summer and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice something telling on his shelf.

Matthew was being a proud uncle and showcasing a photo of his young niece for the Instagram post, but it was what was next to it which caught his follower’s eye.

Because he had a framed quote referencing his character from the hit sitcom displayed on the shelf too.

"Either be good looking or have good sarcasm, you can't be both, you're not Chandler Bing," it read.

Some of his followers took screen grabs and reposted it on Facebook and others commented: "You always put a smile on my face."

The framed quote took pride of place on his shelf

Just this week Matthew announced he was engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, 29.

He told People magazine: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Molly is a literary manager and the couple have been dating since 2018.

Matthew and Molly spent last Christmas at his sprawling Century City apartment in Los Angeles, with the actor's fiancée dedicating a seasonal Instagram post to her beau.

Matthew has stayed close with his Friends co-stars

The Daily Mail revealed that Molly wrote on her private account: "According to my parents' custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree... Fortunately, there's no such agreement for a daughter's boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!"

Hopefully Christmas will be extra special this year as they celebrate their good news.

Matthew's Friends co-stars will no doubt be over the moon to hear about the upcoming nuptials, as the cast has remained close over the years.

