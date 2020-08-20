Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry with heartfelt birthday message The pair played husband and wife on-screen

Courteney Cox has paid tribute to her former, on-screen husband, Matthew Perry, with a gushing Instagram post and throwback photo.

The actor turned 51 on Wednesday and his Friends co-star, 56, wrote a touching note to him.

“Happy birthday to my talented, funny, friend!” Courteney wrote above an old photo of the pair snuggled up and smiling for the camera.

Courteney was clearly feeling nostalgic and it’s not surprising since they worked together for ten years on the hit show, in which he played Chandler Bing, who married her character, Monica Geller.

The pair were set to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow for an unscripted Friends reunion but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courteney had gushed at her excitement for the reunion telling Kevin Nealon, during an episode of his podcast Hiking With Kevin: "I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great."

She also revealed it wasn’t until recently that the main cast managed to once again hang out.

"It took forever," she said. "I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years - and we finally all got together and had dinner. And when we get together, which is never - it only happened twice since we ended the show - it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

Courteney and Matthew have remained friends since the show ended in 2004

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004, and now the highly anticipated reunion remains up in the air.

Courteney has been spending lockdown at her Malibu mansion, but without her fiancé, Snowpatrol’s, Johnny McDaid.

He recently celebrated his 44th birthday, however, Courteney couldn’t be with him and expressed her sadness at having to celebrate his special day over Zoom.

"It's been 133 days since we were last together. COVID sucks," she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of them having a virtual date. "Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) Zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone."

