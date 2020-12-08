Madonna gets her very first tattoo! The singer is a proud mother of six

Madonna has taken the plunge and got her very first tattoo at the age of 62. The superstar singer documented the experience on Instagram, sharing a series of snapshots from inside celebrity tattoo studio, Shamrock Social Club, before proudly revealing her special inking.

Of course, the design had a deeply personal meaning. Madonna opted for a sweet dedication to her six children: Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stelle and Estere. She had each of their initials inked onto her left wrist.

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring her six children

Family is incredibly important to the star. At the start of December, she shared a very rare family video featuring all of her children as they came together to celebrate Thanksgiving. Her 15 million friends and fans rushed to the comments section, with Kelly Ripa quickly posting several heart emojis.

A fan added: "So happy for you to spend the holiday with all of your babies," whilst another one remarked: "You built a wonderful family."

Madonna's tattoo is a sweet dedication to her six children

More recently, Madonna shared a clip showing son David dancing around the kitchen of her $23million mansion – and the teen has moves that rival even his mother's. David can be seen entertaining friends as he shimmies around to music from a red portable speaker.

"So much to be Grateful for..........today and everyday!!! Lets [sic] start with a Dance," the proud mother captioned the video.

Son David was recently filmed showing off his dance moves

Madonna and David share a very special bond. She previously opened up to Vogue about her talented son: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got that from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens - it's still early days for everyone."

