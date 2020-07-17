Madonna unveils glimpse inside living room at £10million London mansion See where the Madame X star has been isolating

Madonna owns various homes in England, the United States and Portugal, including a £10million Georgian townhouse in London's Marylebone, which the artist revealed in a recent Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams stretching in what seems to be the living room. It has high ceilings and is decorated with white carved walls and dark wooden floors. The room also has a marble fireplace, above which Madonna has a painting of herself hanging in a white frame.

SEE: Inside Madonna's incredible Lisbon palace

A previous video of her son David Banda dancing showed a different living room at at the home, with a similarly muted design including white walls and oak flooring.

MORE: Madonna shares rare look inside London home with sweet video of twins

The Madame X star revealed that she has been isolating at her London property during the lockdown period after attending the Black Lives Matter protest in the capital. Shortly after, she shared another look inside the home, when she posted a video of her seven-year-old twins Estere and Stella playing the piano inside their music room. It features an electric piano, black leather chairs and dark brown walls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna reveals music room inside London home

Madonna previously bought her home in London with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. It has a total of ten bedrooms spread across six storeys, as well as an adjacent bungalow for her staff. She has previously expressed her love for the house and its location, adding that she would buy the whole street if she could.

When the family aren’t in London, Madonna also has an incredible palace worth £6million in Lisbon. The home is a converted 18th-century property with four floors, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a separate cottage for caretakers.

Across the pond in America, Madonna's property portfolio includes pads in Hollywood and New York. Her home in New York is renowned as the widest house on the Upper East Side, notorious for tall and skinny properties. Madonna originally purchased a single home, before bagging herself the two neighbouring houses to combine all three. It is now worth an estimated £30million with 13 bedrooms.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.