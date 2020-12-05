Madonna's son dances inside kitchen of her $23million dollar mansion - and he's incredible The Material Girl's son David Banda has moves that rival his mother's

Madonna's multi-talented son David Banda shimmied his way all the way around his mother's expansive kitchen in brightly coloured pants and a crisp white t-shirt while his friends looked on, enjoying the joy-filled moment.

In the short video clip, which the Material Girl posted to Instagram, David is playing what sounds like a version of I Will Survive out of a vibrant red portable speaker, as friends look on. "So much to be Grateful for..........today and everyday.!!! Lets [sic] start with a Dance," David's proud mother captioned the video.

David's talents extend far beyond dancing; he plays the piano, the guitar and sings. He also enjoys soccer.

The Maliwan born, adopted son of Madonna was most recently seen serenading the pop-icon and her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams with his guitar in a video clip that she shared to Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

David's bright ensemble made his joy-filled shimmy that much more endearing

In that video, the singer posed alongside all of her children, giving fans a rare look at all of her family together. The clip sees the singer posing alongside Rocco Ritchie, 20, Lourdes Leon, 24, David, 15, Mercy James, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, and wearing matching grey and black outfits. "A Beautiful Souvenir... Giving Thanks. #everyday #ninasimone," the 62-year-old singer captioned the post.

David turned 15-years-old in September. Madonna threw him a lavish birthday party in style with entertainment, and the family joined in for dancing at the $23-million-dollar Beverly Hills estate, which she has been renting for an estimated $120,000-a-month while they've been quarantining.

Madonna poses with all of her children. L-R Lourdes Leon, David, twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, Rocco Ritchie and Mercy James

Madonna and David share a very special bond. She previously opened up to Vogue about her talented son: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got that from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens — it's still early days for everyone."

