﻿
madonna-david-banda

Madonna's son dances inside kitchen of her $23million dollar mansion - and he's incredible

The Material Girl's son David Banda has moves that rival his mother's

Jessica Finn

Madonna's multi-talented son David Banda shimmied his way all the way around his mother's expansive kitchen in brightly coloured pants and a crisp white t-shirt while his friends looked on, enjoying the joy-filled moment.  

In the short video clip, which the Material Girl posted to Instagram, David is playing what sounds like a version of I Will Survive out of a vibrant red portable speaker, as friends look on.   "So much to be Grateful for..........today and everyday.!!! Lets [sic] start with a Dance," David's proud mother captioned the video.  

MORE: Madonna and her six children pose for rare family picture – fans react

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna's talented son David Banda dances around their massive kitchen

David's talents extend far beyond dancing; he plays the piano, the guitar and sings. He also enjoys soccer.  

The Maliwan born, adopted son of Madonna was most recently seen serenading the pop-icon and her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams with his guitar in a video clip that she shared to Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.  

READ: Madonna shares rare photo with daughter Lourdes to fans delight ​​​​​​

MORE: Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

madonnas-son-dancing

David's bright ensemble made his joy-filled shimmy that much more endearing

In that video, the singer posed alongside all of her children, giving fans a rare look at all of her family together. The clip sees the singer posing alongside Rocco Ritchie, 20, Lourdes Leon, 24, David, 15, Mercy James, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, and wearing matching grey and black outfits. "A Beautiful Souvenir... Giving Thanks. #everyday #ninasimone," the 62-year-old singer captioned the post.  

David turned 15-years-old in September. Madonna threw him a lavish birthday party in style with entertainment, and the family joined in for dancing at the $23-million-dollar Beverly Hills estate, which she has been renting for an estimated $120,000-a-month while they've been quarantining.

MORE: Madonna films inside jaw-dropping bedroom at £6million Lisbon home

madonna-all-kids

Madonna poses with all of her children. L-R Lourdes Leon, David, twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, Rocco Ritchie and Mercy James

Madonna and David share a very special bond. She previously opened up to Vogue about her talented son: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got that from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let's see what happens — it's still early days for everyone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

 

More on:

More about madonna

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.