Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir steal the show in incredible video with famous family The Lemonade hitmaker shares three children with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir are rarely seen in public and their protective parents prefer to keep them out of the spotlight.

But the adorable three-year-olds made a rare appearance in an incredible video dedicated to the Formation hitmaker, for her birthday in September, which was created by fan account Rumiyonce.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's mum dances during day out with daughter and grandchildren

The sweet montage featured clips of Beyoncé from over the years, including footage of the doting mum cradling her twins, and another clip of the star dancing outside in the garden with son Sir.

This was the second of two special videos that had been created by Rumiyonce. The first collection of clips featured adorable footage of Blue Ivy as a toddler eating cake with her famous parents, and a snippet from a past interview where a young Beyoncé told a 60 Minutes Australia reporter that she's a "legend in the making".

Beyoncé's twins star in a sweet video montage created by fan Rumiyonce

The video also included a clip from Beyoncé's wedding to Jay-Z, and was shared by the singer's mum, Tina Knowles.

Beyoncé - who turned 39 this year - kept her celebrations out of the spotlight, but was thought to have spent the day with her family in the Hamptons.

Beyoncé with Jay-Z on her birthday in 2018

At the time, the singer thanked her fans for all their birthday wishes on her official website, which was accompanied by a throwback picture of herself as a baby.

The Black Parade hitmaker is known to have enjoyed big celebrations in the past. Back in 2019, she was treated to a special Happy Birthday serenade by her friends and family, including her husband, at Jay-Z's Made in America music festival.

The singer is a doting mum to three children

The star was even captured on camera dancing while holding her birthday cake, much to the delight of fans. In 2018 for her 37th birthday, meanwhile, Beyoncé celebrated with an idyllic getaway in Italy.

At the time, the award-winning star shared a series of photos from her celebrations on Instagram, including several loved-up snapshots of her and Jay-Z sitting outside while Beyoncé cut into a personalised birthday cake, which was iced with the words "Happy birthday Mrs Carter".

