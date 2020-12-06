Beyoncé's mum pays tribute to granddaughter Blue Ivy following latest achievement Blue Ivy Carter has achieved so much already – and she's only eight!

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy may only be eight, but she's already accomplished some incredible achievements.

Over the weekend, her proud grandmother Tina Lawson took to Instagram to pay tribute to the little girl after it was announced that Beyoncé's music video for her song Brown Skin Girl, in which Blue stars in, had won the Video of the Year Award at the Soul Train Awards.

Tina shared a clip of her granddaughter singing in the music video, and wrote: "Congratulations to my beautiful talented granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. She won a Soul Train Award for video of the year!

"She is featured on the song and in the video! She is only 8 years old."

Proud grandmother Tina Knowles paid tribute to Blue Ivy following her award

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow she is just like Beyoncé, congratulations to you all," while another wrote: "Congratulations Blue!" A third added: "Congratulations this song is amazing."

Brown Skin Girl also won a BET Award in July, while in February, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Blue with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The pre-teen has featured in a number of her parents' songs, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family.

The eight-year-old even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in Jay-Z's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

Blue with her mum and grandmother

In November, Blue even landed her first-ever job, after it was revealed that she was the narrator for the audiobook for Matthew A Cherry's Oscar-winning film, Hair Love.

Blue is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child. The celebrity couple are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, three.

Blue Ivy also recently landed herself a narrator job

While Beyoncé prefers for her children to stay out of the spotlight, the star opened up about motherhood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

