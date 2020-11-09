Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, eight, lands exciting first job The Black Parade hitmaker is also mum to twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has already taken the music world by a storm at the tender age of eight after appearing in her famous parents' songs.

And there's no stopping the little girl, as she's landed her first major job as a narrator.

Blue has narrated the audiobook for Matthew A Cherry's Oscar-winning film Hair Love.

Matthew announced the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a clip of Blue introducing the audiobook.

LISTEN: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy narrates Hair Love

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter said: "Dreamscape presents Hair Love, by Matthew A Cherry, narrated by Blue Ivy Carter."

Fans were quick to comment on Blue's role in the audiobook, with one writing: "Wow she's only eight and doing better than me!" while another wrote: "This is so cool!" A third added: "Go Blue!"

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has landed her first major job

Blue's proud grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson also shared the clip on her own Instagram account. She wrote: "WOW! I heard my granddaughter's narration! She killed it! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it!"

Blue is no stranger to the spotlight and has made several red carpet appearances with her famous parents over the years.

She has also featured in several of their songs, including Brown Skin Girl, which won a BET Award in July.

Blue Ivy has already apepared in her mum and dad's songs

The pre-teen also featured in Beyoncé's much-anticipated Black is King, starring alongside her famous mum, grandmother, little sister Rumi and a host of famous celebrities, including Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell.

It sounds like Blue well and truly stole the show on set too, with Naomi describing her as a "very, very lovely girl," while working with her on the video.

In February, meanwhile, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Blue is a star in the making!

She has also appeared in her mum's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family.

Blue even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

