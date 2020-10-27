Beyoncé's mum shares video during family outing with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir The Lemonade hitmaker enjoyed a boat trip around the Hamptons with her family

Beyoncé is incredibly close to her family and has been enjoying spending quality time with them during lockdown.

And shortly after the release of her much-anticipated visual album, Black is King, the mother-of-three took a boat trip around the Hamptons with her children, Blue Ivy, eight, and twins Rumi and Sir, three back in August.

Beyoncé was also joined by her husband Jay-Z, mum Tina Knowles, as well as some family friends.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles dances during family boat trip with her grandchildren

Tina shared footage from the boat ride on her Instagram, which saw her showcase her dance moves on board to Black Parade, while wearing an Ivy Park baseball cap.

What's more, Blue and her friends could be seen sitting on the boat in the background.

Tina Knowles with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

In the caption, she wrote: "Jamming to 'Black Parade, dancing from joy of family and a feeling of gratitude and love of God, family and life on the water. Best feeling in the world!"

Fans were quick to comment on Tina's impressive dance moves, with one writing: "Looking amazing Tina! Get it!" while another wrote: "Mama Tina is goals!" A third added: "She [Beyoncé] definitely gets it from her mama."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Blue during a family holiday

Tina is extremely proud of her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, and often shares sweet tributes to them on her Instagram account.

Recently, the mother-of-two posted a cute throwback picture of Solange as a baby, and another recent post featured a photo of her and Beyoncé as a little girl, side-by-side with a recent image of Beyoncé and Blue, showing just how much the eight-year-old looks like her famous mum.

Beyoncé is a doting mum to three children

Tina also made several appearances in Black in King, and recently shared a photo of herself with Beyoncé, Blue and Rumi from the set of the film.

In the caption, the doting grandmother wrote: "My granddaughter might just be my height when I see her again! This was 8 months ago. She is so darn tall, legs for days !!! and only 8 years old. Rumi's legs are long too."

The Lemonade hitmaker with twins Rumi and Sir

While Beyoncé prefers for her children to stay out of the spotlight, the star opened up about motherhood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

