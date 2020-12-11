Beyoncé dances with son Sir in video inside family's stunning home The Formation hitmaker shares twins Sir and Rumi and daughter Blue Ivy with Jay-Z

Beyoncé is a doting mum to three children and is incredibly private about her family life.

However, the Lemonade hitmaker's daughter Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, all had starring roles in their mum's visual album, Black is King, which was released at the beginning of August.

What's more, the star's good friend and stylist to Blue, Manuel A. Mendez, shared the sweetest video of Beyoncé dancing with her son at home during a break from filming.

Sir looked dapper in a miniature Giorgio Armani suit, which he wore with a rainbow unicorn horn headband while dancing in his mum's arms in the garden.

Beyoncé and son Sir danced in the garden during a break from filming Black is King

In the caption of the footage, Manuel wrote: "Sir Carter flooded in a @giorgioarmani suit In Black Is king pure ice (ice).

"I’m so grateful for every opportunity @beyonce (The Carter Family) has give me throughout the years. You trust me with your most precious jewels, your children. I love you, and I love the kids more, Thank you. #blackisking #style June 13th 2020.

"To all sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bows for you. You are the key to the kingdom. “Elegance is not about being notice it’s about being remembered—Giorgio Armani."

Manuel has been working for the Carter family for many years and has been styling Blue since she was a baby, picking out adorable age-appropriate outfits for her public appearances with her famous parents.

Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Black is King was praised by fans around the world following its release. The powerful visual album features Beyoncé's entire family.

As well as her children, her husband Jay-Z and mum Tina Knowles also have starring roles. Famous faces also make appearances, including Pharrell, Kelly Rowland, Jessie Reyez and Naomi Campbell.

The Lemonade hitmaker with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy

While Beyoncé prefers for her children to stay out of the spotlight, the star opened up about motherhood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doting parents to three children

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Halo singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

